Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $724,000 Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,182.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.97.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.