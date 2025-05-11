Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $18.94 Million Investment in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 385,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,943,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of TXNM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $497,880,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,744,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,594,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,764,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXNM. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Price Performance

TXNM stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 61.05%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

