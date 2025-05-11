Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 284.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,686,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,752,804,000 after buying an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after buying an additional 920,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.20 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.73.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.86.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

