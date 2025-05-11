Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,249 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,732,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

