Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 11,745 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Arcus Biosciences worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE RCUS opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $876.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen purchased 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,564.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yasunori Kaneko acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,704. This trade represents a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

