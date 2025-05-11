STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Decreased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,839 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 235,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,421,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $75,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

