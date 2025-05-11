3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given “Sell (D-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

DDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDD

3D Systems Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Shares of DDD opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $319.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 411.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.