Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 513 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

