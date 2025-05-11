Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $1.52 Million in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. United States Oil Fund makes up 0.9% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.12% of United States Oil Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $893.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.06.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

