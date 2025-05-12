Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 127,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SYK opened at $380.87 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.