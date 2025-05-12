QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of QCR worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $64,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,235.92. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

