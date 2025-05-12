Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,972 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.