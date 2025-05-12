First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,242,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 980,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 398,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $58.76 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2544 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

