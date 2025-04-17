Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.9 %

KWR opened at $100.83 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $197.03. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

