Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 704,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,485,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 4.78% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 31.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 5.5 %

BATS:FJUL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $877.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

