Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $36.75 Million Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,751,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Post as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,140,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,359,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Post Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

