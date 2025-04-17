First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First National Bank Alaska stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. First National Bank Alaska has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $243.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.03.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from First National Bank Alaska’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.20. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

