Burling Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,551 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,893,761.25. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,335 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.5 %

PNC opened at $159.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

