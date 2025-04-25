Bank of America Co. (BAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

