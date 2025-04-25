Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,890 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $25.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.