Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.63.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

