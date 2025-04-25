Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.63.
About Marin Software
