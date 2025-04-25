BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Issues Earnings Results

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $165.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 29.92%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BESIY opened at $111.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.75. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from BE Semiconductor Industries’s previous dividend of $1.94. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BESIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.