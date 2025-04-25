Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.250-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 22.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $522.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $445.63 and a twelve month high of $682.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $573.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.44.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $577.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LII

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. This trade represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.