Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SANA. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of SANA opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $398.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.78. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,108,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,498 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 478,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

