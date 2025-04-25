Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $171.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $158.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $187.97. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

