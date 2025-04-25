Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dimeco had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 13.09%.

Dimeco Price Performance

Shares of DIMC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.05. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Get Dimeco alerts:

Dimeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Dimeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.