Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – April 22nd

Eli Lilly and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, JD.com, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, AbbVie, and Pfizer are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, produce, and market drugs and medical treatments. Their performance is often influenced by clinical trials, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, and healthcare policy shifts, making them a unique investment within the broader healthcare and biotech sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $817.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,981. The company has a market capitalization of $775.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $827.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,740. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

JD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 17,185,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,179,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $156.65. 3,305,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,259. The stock has a market cap of $377.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 8,388,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $172.58. 2,700,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 18,740,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,367,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

