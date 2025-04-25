Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share.

Watsco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $452.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.00. Watsco has a twelve month low of $428.30 and a twelve month high of $571.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

