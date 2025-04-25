Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Now – April 22nd

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Meiwu Technology, Gelteq, Northern Lights Acquisition, and TeraWulf are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, often under $5 per share and typically outside major market exchanges. They are highly volatile and illiquid, making them risky investments that may experience dramatic price swings and are prone to market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 104,201,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Meiwu Technology (WNW)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

Shares of WNW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 114,545,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,196. Meiwu Technology has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Gelteq (GELS)

Gelteq Inc. is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

Shares of Gelteq stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 84,295,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28. Gelteq has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Northern Lights Acquisition (NLIT)

NLIT stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,165,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,109. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 52,781,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,914,034. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

