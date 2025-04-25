Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 24,488 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.