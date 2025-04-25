Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 5,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 689,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 82,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

