HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.050-25.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.8 billion-$75.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.6 billion.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $341.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.61 and its 200-day moving average is $332.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.67.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

