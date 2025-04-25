TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC)

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $334.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONC. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beigene from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.88.

ONC opened at $256.16 on Thursday. Beigene has a 12 month low of $141.31 and a 12 month high of $287.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total value of $310,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,146,048 shares of company stock worth $295,198,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

