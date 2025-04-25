The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CLX opened at $137.50 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

