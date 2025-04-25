Two Seas Capital LP Acquires Shares of 662,587 Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 662,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000. Applied Digital comprises approximately 0.4% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 736.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 428,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 48.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,862 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLD. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital Stock Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 5.18.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

