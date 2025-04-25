Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 25,184 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,184 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,125,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,725,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after acquiring an additional 255,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,823,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 810,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CL King started coverage on Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Rogers Price Performance

Rogers stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.