Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 3,686 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $66,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $370.92 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $367.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.57 and its 200-day moving average is $398.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

