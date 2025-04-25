Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.48.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $487.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

