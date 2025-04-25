Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Invests $275,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $78.10 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

