Topsail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $519.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

