Two Seas Capital LP Has $9.77 Million Position in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,892 shares during the period. Hut 8 comprises 0.8% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned approximately 0.51% of Hut 8 worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $23,009,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hut 8 by 1,408.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 936,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after buying an additional 874,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 381,720 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Hut 8 Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of HUT stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Hut 8 Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.