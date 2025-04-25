Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,253 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average is $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

