Topsail Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 312,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 104,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 665,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

