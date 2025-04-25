BNP Paribas Upgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Strong-Buy

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

