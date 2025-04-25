Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $325,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after buying an additional 521,932 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE XOM opened at $108.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

