Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12,383.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358,498 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $43,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares during the period.



Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.





