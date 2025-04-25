iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $107,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $264.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $300.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

