Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 2.01% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $79,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,845,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 261,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,312,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,783,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,544,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after buying an additional 118,932 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,490,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,846,000 after buying an additional 220,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

JMBS opened at $44.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.