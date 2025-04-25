Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,145,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 279,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

