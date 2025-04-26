Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 20 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $553.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $559.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

